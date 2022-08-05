Anamul returns as Bangladesh bat first

But the Tigers are fresh off losing the three-match Twenty20 International series against the same opponents, their first ever series defeat against Zimbabwe in the format.
ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, who has retired from the shortest format, is leading the team in the series. Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who missed Bangladesh’s previous tour as he was on leave for hajj pilgrimage, also returns to the side.
Anamul Haque finally gets an opportunity to play an ODI. Anamul last played a 50-over game for Bangladesh in July of 2019.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain
Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva(wk/c), Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza