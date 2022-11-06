Adelaide Oval in shock over Shakib’s LBW

Strange, astonishing, puzzling! What other adjectives can be used to describe that incident? The delivery from Shadab Khan grazed Shakib’s bat then hit his boot. But the umpire gave it out LBW!

Shakib came to the middle after Soumya Sarkar’s dismissal. In his very first ball, Shakib came down the track to Shadab Khan, but couldn’t connect the shot. The ball hit Shakib’s boot. The Pakistani fielders appealed for a wicket and the umpire responded, ruling Shakib out LBW.

Shakib immediately reviewed the decision. His body language indicated that he was sure he wasn’t out. The television replay showed that the ball clearly grazed Shakib’s bat.

Zimbabwean TV umpire Langton Rusere took some time before finally upholding the original decision of the on-field umpire.