2nd ODI
Australia opt to bat first, Bangladesh make one change
Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in the second One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against Bangladesh in Dhaka today, Thursday.
They had won the toss in the opening match too and had decided to bowl first. They lost the first match, which was Bangladesh’s first ODI win against Australia in 21 years.
Bangladesh made one change to the playing XI, replacing Saif Hassan with Soumya Sarkar. In his last 10 ODI innings, Soumya scored two fifties.
Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Tanvir Islam
Australia XI: Matt Short, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (capt & wk), Matt Renshaw, Alex Cary, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith