Joy century puts Bangladesh in firm control
Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy hit a monumental century as Bangladesh took the stranglehold of the first cricket Test against Ireland at Sylhet international Cricket Stadium today.
Joy, who became the only third opener to hit a 150 plus knock after Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes, was not out on 169, steering Bangladesh to 338-1 at stumps on Day 2.
Mominul Haque was on 80, after sharing 170 runs with Joy for the undefeated second wicket stand.
The partnership helped Bangladesh keep the nose ahead as they took 52 runs lead, after Ireland were bowled out for 286 in their first innings.
Opener Shadman Islam missed out his ton after being the only Bangladeshi batter to be out on Day 2 with 80 runs.
Joy and Shadman added 168 runs, the only sixth 150 plus partnership of
Bangladesh for the opening stand.
Joy who forced a comeback into the team following a strong performance in the first class cricket dominated the proceeding right from the start as he struck 14 fours and four sixes.
He raised his second century off 190 balls, steering Jordan Neill for a boundary through third man.
Before his century, Ireland got the only success on a placid deck when
Shadman edged a delivery of Matthews Humphreys to wicket-keeper, ending his knock, featuring nine fours and one six.
Joy was then part of another 150 plus partnership, when Mominul played with aggression, to extend the agony of Irish bowlers.
After scoring the century, Joy next 50 came off just 42 deliveries as he
completed the 150, with a towering six.
Earlier, resuming the day at 270-8, Ireland were able to add just 16 runs.
Taijul Islam struck in the second over of the day, trapping Humphreys leg-
before for 6.
Hasan Mahmud wrapped up Irish innings in the immediate next over, rattling the stump of Barry McCarthy who made 31.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz ended with his overnight 3-50 while Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmudu and Taijul Islam picked up two wickets