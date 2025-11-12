Joy century puts Bangladesh in firm control

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy hit a monumental century as Bangladesh took the stranglehold of the first cricket Test against Ireland at Sylhet international Cricket Stadium today.

Joy, who became the only third opener to hit a 150 plus knock after Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes, was not out on 169, steering Bangladesh to 338-1 at stumps on Day 2.

Mominul Haque was on 80, after sharing 170 runs with Joy for the undefeated second wicket stand.

The partnership helped Bangladesh keep the nose ahead as they took 52 runs lead, after Ireland were bowled out for 286 in their first innings.