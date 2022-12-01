Tamim to miss ODI series against India

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India that is scheduled to start on Sunday. The left-handed batter suffered a groin strain in training on Wednesday and will miss all the matches of the series, according to a press release of Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Tamim has been facing a grade 1 strain on the right groin and will out of play for at least two weeks. As a result he will likely miss the two-match Test series which will commence on 14 December. The Test series is part of the ICC Test Championship.

National team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said: “Tamim has a grade 1 strain on the right groin which has been confirmed following an MRI. We will maintain a conservative treatment protocol for him for two weeks after which his rehab will begin. Unfortunately, this means he will not be available for the ODI series and is also doubtful for the Test series.”

Meanwhile, fast bowler Taskin Ahmed is recovering dicogenic back pain and according to the physio, will be rested for the first ODI. The national selection panel has included left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam in the side as cover for Taskin.

Squad

Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Shofirul Islam.