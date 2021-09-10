ICC panel umpire Nadir Shah dies

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Road No 7 mosque in Dhanmondi of the capital city area after Jumma prayers.
He was suffering from lung cancer for the last two years. He went abroad as well for his treatment several times. Around a week ago, he was admitted to Anwer Khan Modern Hospital as his health condition deteriorated. He was taken on life support two days ago.
Nadir Shah is the younger brother of former Bangladesh cricketer Jahangir Shah Badshah. He began his umpiring career through a One Day International (ODI) match between Bangladesh and Kenya at Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogura in 2006.
Bangladesh Cricket Board expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Nadir Shah.