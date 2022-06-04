ICC remembers Shane Warne's iconic 'Ball of the Century'

The late leg-spinner achieved this feat during the first Test of the Ashes series against England at Manchester. The particular ball by the then 23-year-old Warne took the breath of all cricket fans away. The ball landed wide of leg but spun so much that it knocked over the off-stump of England's batsman Mike Gatting. The batter stood at the crease in disbelief and it took him a couple of minutes to process what had actually happened to him.

Taking to Twitter, ICC shared some pictures of the precious moment and wrote, "On this day in 1993, the world witnessed Shane Warne's 'Ball of the Century'."

In the match against England, Australia had scored 289 runs in the first innings, and it was in the hosts' innings when Warne dismissed Gatting.