ICC remembers Shane Warne's iconic 'Ball of the Century'

The leg-spinner ended up taking four wickets in the first innings and another four in the second, thus providing Australia with a win by 179 runs in the Test.
Spin legend Warne tragically passed away on 4 March due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand.
Warne was one of the most influential cricketers in history. He almost single-handedly reinvented the art of leg-spin when he burst onto the international scene in the early 1990s, and by the time he retired from international cricket in 2007, he had become the first bowler to reach 700 Test wickets.
Warne finished his international career with 708 Test wickets and a further 293 in One-Day Internationals, placing him second in the list of all-time international wicket-takers behind his great friend and rival Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka (1,347). Shane also captained Australia in 11 One-Day Internationals, winning 10 and losing just once.