Taskin bought by Colombo in LPL
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed has been roped in by Colombo Strikers for the Lankan Premier League.
The Colombo Strikers have bought Taskin for his base price of USD 50,000 in the auction that is taking place in Colombo.
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Tawhid Hridy have remained unsold in the first round of the auction.
Earlier, LPL team Dambulla Thunders signed Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the upcoming season as one of their direct signees.
The fifth edition of LPL will take place between 1 July and 21 July.