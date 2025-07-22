Naim, Shoriful return as Bangladesh asked to bat first in 2nd T20

Pakistan captain Salman Agha sent Bangladesh into bat first after winning the toss in the second T20 International game at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Tuesday.

Pakistan handed Ahmed Daniyal an International debut, replacing legspinner Abrar Ahmed for its only change in the second game in what turned out to be 'must win' game for them to stay alive in the series.

Bangladesh won the first match by seven wickets and are chasing their first ever T20 series victory over Pakistan.

The hosts, however, broke the winning combination, bringing up two changes to seal the series with a match to spare.