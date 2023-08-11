No. 4 a worry for India ahead of World Cup: Rohit

Shreyas Iyer’s lower back injury has left India without a settled number four batter in the one-day squad ahead of this year’s ICC World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma said.

Since all-rounder Yuvraj Singh’s retirement in 2017, India have tried a dozen players at that spot with only Iyer and stumper-batsman Rishabh Pant batting more than 10 times.

Iyer has not played international cricket since March, while Pant’s chance of making the World Cup is slim as he recovers after a horrific car crash last December.