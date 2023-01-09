Azam storm sets BPL alive

The ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), amid all the disappointment and shortcomings, came alive with innings and the handful of spectators present at the SBNS witnessed the first ton in the ongoing tournament.
People in the press box were applauding the marauding innings and many were recalling Moin Khan, Azam’s father and former Pakistani wicketkeeper.
Amid all the power hitting and entertainment, Khulna Tigers reached 178-5 in their 20 overs. Azam remained not out on 109 off 58 thanks to nine boundaries and eight sixes.
Some of his shots were not properly middled yet they comfortably went beyond the boundary and when middled they reached top tiers with ease.
Khulna, who lost the toss, however, might be a bit disappointed as they took a little while to get the innings going.
Having lost opener Sharjeel Khan and Habibur Rahman early for five and six respectively, the pair of Azam and Tamim Iqbal took 62 balls to add 82 runs.
Tamim, who got several lives thanks to butter fingers of opponent fielders under flood light, ultimately got dismissed for 40 off 37 balls.
Khulna were on 104-3 from 14.1 overs then and lost captain Yasir Ali for just one but Azam singlehandedly took the hammer on ballers to see his team finish on a substantial score.