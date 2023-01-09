Cricket

BPL 2023

Azam storm sets BPL alive

Syed Faiz Ahmed
Dhaka
Khulna Tigers batsman Azam Khan celebrates after scoring the first century of the ninth edition of Bangladesh premier League at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 9 January, 2023Facebook

The press box of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium became a dangerous place all of a sudden on Monday night during the match between Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers.

A storm, by the name of Azam Khan, caused havoc in the green and put spectators even hundreds of metres away at risk of getting hit by a cricket ball.

The best moment of Azam’s knock came in the penultimate ball of the Khulna Tigers’ innings, when he hit his seventh six to reach 103 from 57 balls.

The ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), amid all the disappointment and shortcomings, came alive with innings and the handful of spectators present at the SBNS witnessed the first ton in the ongoing tournament.

People in the press box were applauding the marauding innings and many were recalling Moin Khan, Azam’s father and former Pakistani wicketkeeper.

Amid all the power hitting and entertainment, Khulna Tigers reached 178-5 in their 20 overs. Azam remained not out on 109 off 58 thanks to nine boundaries and eight sixes.

Some of his shots were not properly middled yet they comfortably went beyond the boundary and when middled they reached top tiers with ease.

Khulna, who lost the toss, however, might be a bit disappointed as they took a little while to get the innings going.

Having lost opener Sharjeel Khan and Habibur Rahman early for five and six respectively, the pair of Azam and Tamim Iqbal took 62 balls to add 82 runs.

Tamim, who got several lives thanks to butter fingers of opponent fielders under flood light, ultimately got dismissed for 40 off 37 balls.

Khulna were on 104-3 from 14.1 overs then and lost captain Yasir Ali for just one but Azam singlehandedly took the hammer on ballers to see his team finish on a substantial score.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment