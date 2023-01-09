Azam storm sets BPL alive

The press box of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium became a dangerous place all of a sudden on Monday night during the match between Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers.

A storm, by the name of Azam Khan, caused havoc in the green and put spectators even hundreds of metres away at risk of getting hit by a cricket ball.

The best moment of Azam’s knock came in the penultimate ball of the Khulna Tigers’ innings, when he hit his seventh six to reach 103 from 57 balls.