Zaman ton propels Pakistan to 280-9 against New Zealand

Pakistan, seeking a series win after the teams shared the first two matches, were badly hit at the start when they lost Shan Masood without scoring and skipper Babar Azam for a rare failure on four.
Azam, who had two half-centuries in the first two matches, was stumped by Tom Latham off spinner Michael Bracewell in the seventh over.
It was left to Zaman to build the innings and he took a sharp single to reach his eighth hundred, his first three-figure ODI score in Pakistan.
Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi broke the stand by bowling Rizwan, while Zaman was run out as he tried to steal a sharp single.
Agha Salman hit out in the final overs, scoring a 43-ball 45 with a six and four boundaries.
Haris Sohail made 22 as Pakistan scored 49 in the last five overs, losing four wickets.
New Zealand pacer Tim Southee finished with 3-56.