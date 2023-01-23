Rangpur complete comfortable win over Chattogram

Despite skipper Shuvagata Hom’s fighting half-century Chattogram Challengers ran out of gas chasing a stiff total set by Rangpur Riders, losing the match by 55 runs in their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

Shuvagata made 52 off 31 balls and Ziaur Rahman played a cameo innings of 24 off 12 balls but Chattogram were bundled out for just 124 in 16.3 overs.

Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf was the most successful bowler for Rangpur, finishing with 3-17.