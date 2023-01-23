Cricket

Rangpur complete comfortable win over Chattogram

Chattogram Challengers skipper Shuvagata Hom plays a shot during their BPL9 match against Rangpur Riders at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 23 January, 2023Chattogram Challengers Facebook page

Despite skipper Shuvagata Hom’s fighting half-century Chattogram Challengers ran out of gas chasing a stiff total set by Rangpur Riders, losing the match by 55 runs in their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

Shuvagata made 52 off 31 balls and Ziaur Rahman played a cameo innings of 24 off 12 balls but Chattogram were bundled out for just 124 in 16.3 overs.

Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf was the most successful bowler for Rangpur, finishing with 3-17.

Earlier, experienced Pakistani batter Shoaib Malik’s unbeaten 75 off 45 balls and a brisk 24-ball 42 from the bat of Azmatullah Omarzai propelled Rangpur to 179-6 in 20 overs after they were asked to bat first.

Chasing a daunting total, Chattogram lost three wickets inside the first three overs.

Chattogram still did well to keep up with the required rate, thanks to some lusty blows from Shuvagata.

However, Rangpur bowlers kept chipping away with wickets in regular succession and after Rauf removed Shuvagata as the sixth wicket, the fate of the match was sealed.

Chattogram were also one batter short in the innings as Afif Hossain didn’t come out to bat after sustaining an injury during Rangpur’s innings.

With the win, Rangpur ascended to third position in the points-table with three wins in six matches.

Chattogram, on the other hand, are languishing in sixth position of the seven-team table, with two wins in seven games.

