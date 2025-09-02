2nd T20I
Bangladesh beat Netherlands by 9 wickets to seal series
Bangladesh crushed Netherlands by nine wickets in the second T20 International by putting up yet another clinical performance at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.
Having won the game, Bangladesh sealed the series with a match to go. The hosts won the first match by eight wickets.
The bowlers gave the batsman a cushion of chasing a meager total when they put on a superlative bowling performance to wrap up Netherlands for just 103 runs in 17.3 overs.
Led by opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim's 40 ball-54 not out, laced with four fours and two sixes, Bangladesh gunned down the target in 13.1 overs by reaching 104-1.
Parvez Hossain Emon was the only batter to be out after making 23 off 21 with three fours and one six.
After Emon's dismissal, Tanzid and skipper Liton Das who played match-winning 29 ball-54 not out in the previous game, shared 64 runs for an undefeated second wickets to help Bangladesh clinch an emphatic victory. Liton was not out on run-a-ball-18 after hitting two fours.
Taskin Ahmed, who scalped match-winning 4-28 in Bangladesh's eight-wicket victory in the first match, continued his rich vein of form, returning
figures of 2-22. Mustafizur Rahm also ended with 2-18, putting up a typically tight bowling.
No. 9 batter Aryan Dutt made team-best 30 off 24 with three fours and one six and his knock was instrumental in pushing the total past 100, which looked unlikely.
After opting to bat first, Netherlands were baffled by Nasum Ahmed, who
struck twice in consecutive delivery, dismissing Max O'Dowd (8) and Anil Teja Nidamnuru for duck.
Vikramajit Singh counterattacked but couldn't go far as Taskin Ahmed undid him with a short ball to end his 24-run knock.
His dismissal sparked a sensational collapse that saw the visiting side lost five wickets for only 23 runs.
Aryan, however, kept hitting with bold approach as Netherlands went past 100 with lot of hardship.
Shariz Ahmed was the only other batter to reach double digit with 12.
The third and final game is on Wednesday as Bangladesh will look to sweep the series.