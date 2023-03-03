Rampant Rabada bowls South Africa to victory over West Indies

Kagiso Rabada picked up six for 50 to bowl South Africa to an 87-run victory over West Indies in the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

After bowling out the hosts for 116 in the morning, West Indies needed 247 to win but were dismissed for just 159.

The only resistance of note came from Jermaine Blackwood who made a gutsy 79 before being ninth man out.

The match hurtled to a conclusion with more than two days to spare as the fast bowlers of both teams held sway on a pitch of variable bounce.