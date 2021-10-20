Ireland elect to bowl against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup

"It's our first night game. Hopefully we can make use of the dew factor," Balbirnie said at the toss.
"We need to be a bit smart, doesn't matter if we bat or bowl first."
Ireland have made one change with Craig Young coming in for leg-spinner Ben White.
Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, come in unchanged from their seven-wicket win over debutants Namibia.
"Looks a really good wicket, I think our batters will score big," said Shanaka.
"We have come with a plan for this game. Our confidence level is high after winning the last game."
In the day's earlier match in Group A, David Wiese bludgeoned an unbeaten 66 as Namibia kept their hopes alive with a six-wicket triumph over the Netherlands.
Teams
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara
Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Paul Wilson (AUS)
TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)