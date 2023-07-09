Injured Ebadot to miss last ODI against Afghanistan

Bangladeshi pacer Ebadot Hossain will not be able to play the last One Day International (ODI) match against Afghanistan due to knee injury. The pacer might also miss the T20 series scheduled to start on 14 July.
“He is supposed to undergo MRI today , Sunday, but I don’t see any chance of him playing the ODI series. Whether he can play T20 series can be understood after MRI,” said chief selector Minhazul Abedin.
Ebadot limped off the ground during the second ODI against Afghanistan Saturday after suffering from knee injury.
Bangladesh lost the match by a massive 142-run and the three-match series.