Cummins hat-trick as Australia hold Bangladesh to 140-8

Pat Cummins bagged a hat-trick as Australia restricted Bangladesh to 140-8 in their T20 World Cup Super Eight clash in Antigua on Thursday.

Cummins grabbed the wickets of Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan and Towhid Hridoy in consecutive deliveries over two overs as Australia's bowlers produced a disciplined performance to contain the Bangladeshis at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.

Cummins, restored to the starting line-up, finished with figures of 3-29 off four overs while spinner Adam Zampa also impressed with 2-24.

Mitchell Starc meanwhile became the most prolific bowler in the history of white ball cricket with his 95th World Cup wicket after trapping Tanzid Hasan in the opening over.

Starc's early breakthrough saw him pull one clear of Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, setting the tone for Australia's bowlers after captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl.