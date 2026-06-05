BCB faces yet another election under a cloud of controversy

Presidents come and go. One board leaves and another takes its place. Yet controversy surrounding elections to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) remains a constant.

Whether the president is a political appointee, a government-backed figure or a former cricketer, none has succeeded in delivering a transparent election free from political influence.

Regardless of who is in charge during an election—whether an elected president or the head of an ad hoc committee—the process appears destined to follow the same familiar pattern: irregularities, controversy and the marginalisation of opponents through the exercise of power.

The much-discussed 7 June election seems to be heading down the same path.

Since the election schedule was announced on 16 May, one stage after another has been completed, bringing the process to the threshold of the ballot box. Like its predecessors, this election has attracted criticism at virtually every step. Bangladesh cricket appears unable to escape the embarrassing practice of securing positions in the board at any cost.