1st ODI
Afghanistan choose to bat against Bangladesh
Afghanistan have won the toss and have elected to bat first in the first of three match One Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh in Sarjah.
Afghanistan’s Sediqullah Atal will be making his debut today, Wednesday. Sharjah cricket stadium makes history as it hosts the 300th ODI match as the first stadium in the world.
Bangladesh XI:
Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Afghanistan XI:
Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Hashamtullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi