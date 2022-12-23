Shakib, Liton to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL

Bangladesh Test and Twenty20 captain Shakib Al Hasan and wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das will play for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being picked by the franchise in the mini-auction held in Kochi, India on Friday.

Liton was picked by KKR for his base price of Rupees five million in the accelerated auction after going unpicked in the first round.