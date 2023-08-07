No Labuschagne in Australia’s extended World Cup squad

Marnus Labuschagne’s World Cup dreams are over after the batter was left out of Australia’s extended 18-member squad for the showpiece tournament in India later this year.

Uncapped duo of leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha and all-rounder Aaron Hardie have been picked in the squad, which would later be trimmed to 15, Cricket Australia said in a statement on Monday.

A five-match series in South Africa in September will be the first assignment of the Pat Cummins-led side, the cricket board said.