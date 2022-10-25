Stoinis powers Australia to seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Marcus Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 59 off 18 balls to power Australia to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka and reinvigorate their ICC Twenty20 World Cup defence on Tuesday.

Chasing 158 for victory, the hosts depended on Stoinis's rapid-fire knock to achieve their target with 21 balls to spare in Perth and bounce back from their opening hammering to New Zealand.

Next up for the hosts are old rivals England on Friday.

The Australians looked in a spot of bother at 89-3 but Stoinis came out all guns blazing to smash four fours and six sixes.