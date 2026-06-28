Bangladesh suffer narrow defeat to South Africa despite late fight

Bangladesh’s hopes of closing their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with a victory ended in heartbreak as South Africa secured a four-wicket win with four balls to spare in a Group-stage match at Lord’s today, Sunday.

Defending a modest 117, Bangladesh pushed the contest to the final over before South Africa reached 118-6 in 19.2 overs.

Needing five runs from the final over, South Africa all but sealed the match when Chole Tryon struck Marufa Akhtar for a boundary off the opening delivery. Tryon then took a single from the next ball to complete the chase with four deliveries remaining.