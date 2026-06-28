Women’s T20 World Cup
Bangladesh suffer narrow defeat to South Africa despite late fight
Bangladesh’s hopes of closing their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with a victory ended in heartbreak as South Africa secured a four-wicket win with four balls to spare in a Group-stage match at Lord’s today, Sunday.
Defending a modest 117, Bangladesh pushed the contest to the final over before South Africa reached 118-6 in 19.2 overs.
Needing five runs from the final over, South Africa all but sealed the match when Chole Tryon struck Marufa Akhtar for a boundary off the opening delivery. Tryon then took a single from the next ball to complete the chase with four deliveries remaining.
Bangladesh made the perfect start when Marufa dismissed Laura Wolvaardt with the first ball of the innings. The bowlers maintained the pressure thereafter, restricting South Africa’s scoring despite a steady partnership between Tazmin Brits and Annerie Dercksen.
Brits made 20 off 24 balls, while Dercksen scored 45. In the closing stages, Nadine de Klerk contributed 15 from 14 balls before the unbeaten Tryon guided South Africa home with 8 off 5 deliveries.
Nahida Akter was Bangladesh’s most successful bowler with 2-24, while Marufa Akhtar, Ritu Moni and Sanjida Akter Meghla claimed one wicket each.
Earlier, after electing to bat first, Bangladesh recovered from a disastrous start to post 117-5.
The innings began poorly as opener Juiairiya Ferdous was bowled by a superb yorker from Marizanne Kapp off the very first ball. Fellow opener Taj Nehar also failed to capitalize, managing just one run.
Sobhana Mostary and Sharmin Akhter Supta rebuilt the innings with a cautious partnership before accelerating in the middle overs. Mostary top-scored with 42 off 48 balls, while Sharmin made 22 from 29.
Captain Nigar Sultana Joty gave the late impetus with an unbeaten 32 off just 20 balls, steering Bangladesh to a competitive total after the early setbacks.
Despite an inspired bowling effort that took the match to the final over, Bangladesh fell just short as South Africa held their nerve to clinch victory.
With the victory, South Africa reached second spot in the Group 1 and raised a hope to reach the semifinal. However India can ruin their party had they win against group leader Australia.
Bangladesh, however, ended their campaign with two wins against Netherlands and Pakistan. This is the first time they won two matches in the showpiece event.