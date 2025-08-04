Pakistan beat West Indies by 13 runs to capture T20 series

Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub combined for a 138 opening partnership and Pakistan defeated the West Indies by 13 runs on Sunday to capture their T20 International Series.

Pakistan won the series opener by 14 runs but dropped the second match by two wickets to set up a Sunday night decider at Lauderhill, Florida.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Pakistan were rewarded with a powerhouse performance by Farhan and Ayub.

Pakistan went 189 for four as Farhan hammered the hosts for 74 runs on 53 balls, smashing five sixes and three fours, while Ayub lasted 19 overs, finishing on 66 from 49 balls with two sixes and four fours.