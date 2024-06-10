Scotland cruise to seven-wicket victory over Oman at T20 World Cup

Scotland boosted their chances of qualifying for the second round of the T20 Cricket World Cup on Sunday after thrashing Oman by seven wickets in Antigua to move to the top of Group B.

Brandon McMullen's unbeaten 61 off just 31 balls steered Scotland to victory with nearly seven overs to spare as the Scots finished on 153-3 off 13.1 overs to reel in Oman's total of 150-7.

"Very chuffed to get the win for the team," said McMullen, who clinched the win with a four -- one of nine boundaries in his swashbuckling batting display that also included two sixes.

"The priority was to win and get the points but at drinks we said we should get this done."