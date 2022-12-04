Lyon takes six as Australia win 1st Test against West Indies

Spin king Nathan Lyon bagged six wickets, including century-maker Kraigg Brathwaite, as Australia ground down a gutsy West Indies to win the first Test in Perth by 164 runs on Sunday.

Skipper Brathwaite, who took the match into a final day with a defiant overnight 101 after Australia declared their second innings at 182-2 on day four, couldn't keep the momentum going against Lyon and was bowled for 110.

The Caribbean team resumed on 192-3, needing to bat through 90 overs for a draw after gamely rebuffing an attack missing the injured Pat Cummins for two sessions on Saturday.

But they were all out for 333 after some plucky late resistance. Lyon ended with 6-128, in the process surpassing India's Ravichandran Ashwin to become the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Test history with 446.

"The batters did their job, the quicks stood up, it was a fantastic all-round performance," said Australian skipper Pat Cummins.