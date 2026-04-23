Shanto ton as Bangladesh recover to post 265-8 against NZ

Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a century as Bangladesh recovered to make 265-8 against New Zealand in the series-deciding third one-day international at Chattogram on Thursday.

Shanto hit 105 off 119 balls, smacking nine fours and two sixes for his fourth ODI century after New Zealand's pace attack had reduced the hosts to a precarious position early on.

Will O'Rourke was chief destroyer with the new ball, removing Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan in his opening two overs to leave Bangladesh reeling at 9-2.

Soumya Sarkar was dismissed soon after for 18, dragging one back onto his stumps off O''Rourke, as Bangladesh -- asked to bat first -- slipped to 32-3.