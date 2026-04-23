Shanto ton as Bangladesh recover to post 265-8 against NZ
Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a century as Bangladesh recovered to make 265-8 against New Zealand in the series-deciding third one-day international at Chattogram on Thursday.
Shanto hit 105 off 119 balls, smacking nine fours and two sixes for his fourth ODI century after New Zealand's pace attack had reduced the hosts to a precarious position early on.
Will O'Rourke was chief destroyer with the new ball, removing Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan in his opening two overs to leave Bangladesh reeling at 9-2.
Soumya Sarkar was dismissed soon after for 18, dragging one back onto his stumps off O''Rourke, as Bangladesh -- asked to bat first -- slipped to 32-3.
Shanto and Litton Das steadied the innings with a 160-run stand off 178 balls -- the highest partnership for Bangladesh against New Zealand in this format for the fourth wicket.
Left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox broke the stand by removing Litton for 76 off 91 balls, a knock laced with three fours and one six.
It was Litton''s 13th ODI half-century.
Lennox also brought an end to Shanto's innings, having the left-hander caught by Nathan Smith.
Towhid Hridoy contributed an unbeaten 33 and skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 22 to ensure a respectable total.
O'Rourke was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with 3-32 while Ben Lister and Lennox took two wickets each.