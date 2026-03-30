India's JioStar terminates Bangladesh IPL cricket broadcast deal, letter show

Though Bangladesh is reviewing the ban ⁠and had on Saturday said any further steps will depend on the opinion of its sports ministry, the termination by JioStar means there will be no local broadcaster for the IPL season, even if the country were to change its stance.

"The agreement stands terminated with immediate effect," JioStar said in a letter dated 17 February to Bangladesh broadcaster TSports, which had sublicensed the rights from JioStar for IPL seasons from 2023 to 2027.

The company cited its partner's "continued failure and default in adhering to the payment timelines stipulated under the agreement".

JioStar, a joint venture of Ambani's Reliance and Walt Disney ⁠did not respond to Reuters queries. TSports and Bangladesh's sports and information ministries also did not respond to requests for comment.