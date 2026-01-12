ICC warns Mustafiz in World Cup squad could raise Bangladesh team’s security risk

ICC’s security division has recently sent a letter to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), highlighting the security risks Bangladesh could face if it plays in India, adding further uncertainty over the team’s participation in the T20 World Cup.

Youth and sports adviser professor Asif Nazrul has said at a press conference at the BFF building today, Monday that the letter mentions three reasons why Bangladesh’s security risks could increase if it participates in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India.

One of these is the inclusion of left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman in the World Cup squad. The adviser said the letter states that Mustafizur’s presence in the team would heighten the team’s security risk.

More to follow…