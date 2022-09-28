Bangladesh seal T20 series against UAE

Mehidy Hasan, who opened again in this match, scored highest 46 off 37 while Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain and Yasir Ali chipped in with 25, 27 and not out 21 in the middle order.
In reply, the hosts got off to a poor start as they were reduced to 29-4 in seventh over as Mosaddek struck twice while Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed got other two wickets.
But UAE skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan and Basil Hameed added 90 runs to resurrect the innings. Rizwan, who looked to be man in a mission, struck two sixes and two fours in his not out 51-run innings off 36 balls while Hameed scored 42 but consumed 40 balls.
Despite the big stand, when Hameed got dismissed in the penultimate over the match was over by then and skipper’s valiant half century along with the fighting intent against the Test playing nation remained as only achievements for the desert nation.