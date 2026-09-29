Bangladesh and Sri Lanka advance to semi-finals as rain washes out cricket again

Rain continued to disrupt the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Tuesday, with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh advancing to the men’s cricket semi-finals after their quarter-final matches were abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Sri Lanka had been scheduled to face Nepal, while Bangladesh were set to take on Malaysia. However, a second consecutive day of no play at the Korogi Sports Park, on the southern outskirts of Nagoya, meant the higher-ranked teams progressed automatically to the last four.