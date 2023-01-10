Cricket

BPL 2023

Dhaka ask high-flying Sylhet to bat first

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Sylhet Strikers fans at the stands before their BPL9 match against Dhaka Dominators at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 10 January, 2023Sylhet Strikers Facebook page

Dhaka Dominators won the toss and asked Sylhet Strikers to bat first in their ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Both Dhaka and Sylhet have fielded unchanged XIs.

Sylhet are currently at the top of the points-table with three wins in as many matches.

Dhaka, on the other hand, won against Khulna Tigers in the opening game and will take on the high-flying Sylhet in their second match.

Dhaka Dominators: Dilshan Munaweera, Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun(w), Nasir Hossain(c), Usman Ghani, Ariful Haque, Muktar Ali, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Haris, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Thisara Perera, Akbar Ali, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment