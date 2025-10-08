1st ODI
Bangladesh aim for winning start to ODI series against Afghanistan
Bangladesh are keen to keep up their recent domination over Afghanistan as they gear up for the three-match ODI series, starting on Wednesday at Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The match starts at 6 pm (Bangladesh Time) and will be aired live on T Sports and Nagorik TV.
Bangladesh are high on confidence at this moment sweeping the just concluded three-match T20 International series against Afghanistan.
They went into the T20 series, low on confidence, largely due to their disappointing outing in Asia Cup and also their past track record against the Afghans.
Afghanistan, dubbed as strong team in T20 format, had also had the upper-hand over Bangladesh but the Tigers turned the table emphatically to continue their T20 juggernaut and clinched their fourth straight bilateral series in this format.
In every T20 game, they dominated Afghanistan, the semifinalist of the 2024 T20 World, which finally inscribed their name as the top T20 team in the world.
Bangladesh, however, will go into the ODI series with a clear upper-hand over Afghanistan. They had won 11 and lost eight in 19 meetings with the Afghans in this format.
The last time the two teams met in this format was in a three-match series in Sharjah in 2024. Afghanistan won that series by 2-1 margin but Bangladesh was in a transitional phase in that period following the retirement of some experienced players.
This is now the high time for Bangladesh to make avenge for that series defeat.
Squad:
Bangladesh:
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Patwari, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana
Afghanistan:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Rahmat Shah (Vice-Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper), Ikram Alikhil (Wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad and Mohammad Saleem Safi
Reserves: Bilal Sami, Faridoon Dawoodzai.