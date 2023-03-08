I’m not a magician: Hathurusingha

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said he can’t magically predict the outcome of his team’s first Twenty20 against England but said that the hosts will be eyeing a victory against the English team in Chattogram.

The first T20 of the three-match series will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in the port city on Thursday, the same place where the Tigers salvaged some pride in the 50-over series, which they lost 1-2, with a 50-run win in the third One-Day International (ODI).

After failing to win the ODI series, their strongest format, the Tigers will now have to try and topple the reigning ICC World T20 champions in the shortest format of the game.