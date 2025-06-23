Bangladesh announce ODI squad for Sri Lanka series, Naim returns after 2 years

The three-match series will begin on 2 July in Colombo. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was recently appointed as the ODI captain, will lead the side for the first time in the format.

Naim, 25, was rewarded for his strong domestic form. He scored 618 runs in 11 matches in the recently concluded Dhaka Premier League, finishing as the tournament’s third-highest run-getter.

He replaces Soumya Sarkar, who is yet to fully recover from a recurring back injury.