Joy brings up maiden ton as Bangladesh under pressure

Mahmudul Hasan Joy brought up his maiden century in Tests in just his fourth innings but Bangladesh is at risk of conceding a big first innings deficit to South Africa in the second session of Day 3 at the Kingsmead Stadium, Durban on Saturday.

Joy reached the three-figure mark by taking a couple of runs off Keshav Maharaj in the 97th over. Joy is also the only Bangladeshi to have a Test century in South Africa.

The 21-year-old took 269 deliveries to reach the milestone and has struck 10 fours and one six along the way.