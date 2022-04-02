Cricket

Joy brings up maiden ton as Bangladesh under pressure

Ashfaq-Ul-Alam Niloy
Dhaka
Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hasan Joy (C) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third day of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on Friday.
Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hasan Joy (C) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third day of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on Friday.AFP

Mahmudul Hasan Joy brought up his maiden century in Tests in just his fourth innings but Bangladesh is at risk of conceding a big first innings deficit to South Africa in the second session of Day 3 at the Kingsmead Stadium, Durban on Saturday.

Joy reached the three-figure mark by taking a couple of runs off Keshav Maharaj in the 97th over. Joy is also the only Bangladeshi to have a Test century in South Africa.

The 21-year-old took 269 deliveries to reach the milestone and has struck 10 fours and one six along the way.

But the team finds itself in a tricky situation after losing a well set Liton Das and Yasir Ali in the post-lunch session for 41 and 22 respectively.

Liton lost his wicket in the second delivery of the session, missing an in-swinging delivery from Lizaad Willams, which took his inside edge, ricocheted off his pads before crashing into the stumps.

Liton’s departure also brought an end to an 82-run stand, which was giving Bangladesh hopes of getting close to South Africa’s first innings total of 367.

Yasir and Joy then got together and added 33 runs for the seventh wicket before a miscommunication while running between the wickets cost the former his wicket.

After 97 overs, Bangladesh are 235-7. Mehidy Hasan Miraj is batting on 10 alongside Joy.

