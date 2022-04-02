Joy hits ton but South Africa edge ahead

South Africa only batted for four overs in their second innings and reached 6-0 before bad light stopped play.
The hosts are now at the driver’s seat in the contest as they are leading Bangladesh by 75 runs with two days still left to play.
Bangladesh resumed the day’s play on 98-4 with Joy and Taskin unbeaten on 44 and 0 respectively.
South Africa got their first breakthrough in just the third over of the day, when Lizaad Williams, who took three wickets on the day, found the edge of Taskin’s bat and Wiaan Mulder took a tough catch at gully to give the pacer his maiden Test wicket.
Liton then joined Joy at the middle. The duo added 82 runs and took Bangladesh into Lunch break without any further damage.
But the partnership ended in the second ball of the second session when Liton missed an in-swinging delivery from Willams, which took his inside edge, ricocheted off his pads before crashing into the stumps.
Yasir Ali (22) and Joy then got together and added 33 runs for the seventh wicket before a miscommunication while running between the wickets cost the former his wicket.
Joy, however, kept batting patiently and reached the three-figure mark in the 97th over. The 21-year-old took 269 deliveries to reach the milestone.
Joy and Mehidy Hasan Miraz dragged the team close to 300 from 216-7 with a 51-run stand.
But the partnership ended in the post-Tea session when Miraz gave a catch at slip off Wiaan Mulder after making 29.
Joy then cut loose and smashed five fours and a six but couldn’t get Bangladesh over 300.