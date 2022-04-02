Cricket

Joy hits ton but South Africa edge ahead

Ashfaq-Ul-Alam Niloy
Dhaka
Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hasan Joy watches the ball after playing a shot leading to his dismissal during the third day of the first Test cricket match against South Africa at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hasan Joy watches the ball after playing a shot leading to his dismissal during the third day of the first Test cricket match against South Africa at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on Saturday.AFP

Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s maiden Test ton wasn’t enough for Bangladesh to avoid a first innings deficit, as they got bundled out for 298 to concede a 69-run deficit on Day 3 of their first Test against South Africa at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Joy departed as Bangladesh’s 10th batsman after making 137 off 325 balls. He struck 15 boundaries and two sixes on his way to becoming Bangladesh’s only Test centurion against South Africa.

No other batter crossed the 50-run mark with the second highest scorer of the Bangladesh innings being Liton Das with 41.

South Africa only batted for four overs in their second innings and reached 6-0 before bad light stopped play.

The hosts are now at the driver’s seat in the contest as they are leading Bangladesh by 75 runs with two days still left to play.

Bangladesh resumed the day’s play on 98-4 with Joy and Taskin unbeaten on 44 and 0 respectively.

South Africa got their first breakthrough in just the third over of the day, when Lizaad Williams, who took three wickets on the day, found the edge of Taskin’s bat and Wiaan Mulder took a tough catch at gully to give the pacer his maiden Test wicket.

Liton then joined Joy at the middle. The duo added 82 runs and took Bangladesh into Lunch break without any further damage.

But the partnership ended in the second ball of the second session when Liton missed an in-swinging delivery from Willams, which took his inside edge, ricocheted off his pads before crashing into the stumps.

Yasir Ali (22) and Joy then got together and added 33 runs for the seventh wicket before a miscommunication while running between the wickets cost the former his wicket.

Joy, however, kept batting patiently and reached the three-figure mark in the 97th over. The 21-year-old took 269 deliveries to reach the milestone.

Joy and Mehidy Hasan Miraz dragged the team close to 300 from 216-7 with a 51-run stand.

But the partnership ended in the post-Tea session when Miraz gave a catch at slip off Wiaan Mulder after making 29.

Joy then cut loose and smashed five fours and a six but couldn’t get Bangladesh over 300.

