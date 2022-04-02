Joy hits ton but South Africa edge ahead

Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s maiden Test ton wasn’t enough for Bangladesh to avoid a first innings deficit, as they got bundled out for 298 to concede a 69-run deficit on Day 3 of their first Test against South Africa at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Joy departed as Bangladesh’s 10th batsman after making 137 off 325 balls. He struck 15 boundaries and two sixes on his way to becoming Bangladesh’s only Test centurion against South Africa.

No other batter crossed the 50-run mark with the second highest scorer of the Bangladesh innings being Liton Das with 41.