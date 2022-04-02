Joy ton couldn’t save Bangladesh from 69-run deficit

Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s maiden Test ton wasn’t enough for Bangladesh to avoid a first innings deficit, as they got bundled out for 298 in the post-Tea session of Day 3 of their first Test against South Africa at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Joy departed as Bangladesh’s 10th batsman after making 137 off 325 balls. He struck 15 boundaries and two sixes in his wonderful innings but couldn’t save Bangladesh from conceding a 69-run deficit.

No other Bangladeshi crossed the 50-run mark with the second highest scorer of the Bangladesh innings being Liton Das with 41.