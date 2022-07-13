Bangladesh need 109 to win series

Bangladesh spinners bamboozled West Indies to bowl them out for just 108 runs in 35 overs in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed 4-29, Nasum Ahmed took 3-19 and were well supported by the rest of the bowlers as Bangladesh bundled out West Indies for puny total on a pitch conducive to spin bowling.

The hosts have nothing much to show for from their innings, as lower-order batsman Keemo Paul being the top-scorer of the innings with an unbeaten 25 off 24 balls.