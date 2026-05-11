ICC T20 World Cup: 3-member body formed to investigate Bangladesh’s absence
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has formed a three-member committee to investigate Bangladesh’s decision not to participate in the last T20 World Cup.
The ministry has appointed AKM Oli Ullah, additional secretary (administration) of the ministry, as the convener of the committee.
The other two members of the committee are: former national team captain Habibul Bashar and Supreme Court lawyer and sports organiser Faisal Dastagir.
In a notice signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Aonggyajai Marma of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the committee has been asked to submit its report within 15 working days.
A source concerned confirmed the formation of the committee to Prothom Alo.
The latest ICC T20 World Cup was held in India and Sri Lanka from 7 February to 8 March this year. Due to security concerns, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had requested the ICC to shift Bangladesh’s matches from India to Sri Lanka.
However, after the ICC declined the request, the BCB decided not to participate in the T20 World Cup following instructions from the previous interim government. Later, then sports adviser Asif Nazrul also said that it was a government decision made considering security concerns.
Earlier, amid threats from some extremist groups, India’s cricket board had dropped Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL.
Following that decision, the board led by former BCB president Aminul Islam expressed concerns over the safety of Bangladesh’s players, coaches, officials, and journalists travelling to cover the World Cup in India, but the ICC did not take those concerns into consideration.
After taking charge of the Ministry of Youth and Sports in March, State Minister Aminul Haque said the incident would be investigated. Now, a three-member investigation committee has finally been formed.