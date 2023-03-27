Shakib Al Hasan: A name that inspires!

Shakib Al Hasan needs no introduction in the world of cricket. Joining the likes of Sanath Jayasuriya and Shahid Afridi, his recent milestone of achieving 300 wickets and 7000 runs in ODI cricket is a testament to his unparalleled skills and talent, said a press release.

And how can we ever forget the “Banglawash” of the World Champions! Get all such interesting sports news and updates at parimatchnews.com.

Shakib's journey to success has been the result of immense hard work, dedication, and unrelenting focus on his ambition. Born in March 24, 1987, Shakib had a passion for cricket from a young age. He made his U17 debut in 2003 and played his first U19 game against India 2005. Moreover, since 2004, he has played for Khulna National Cricket League.