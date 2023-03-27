Shakib Al Hasan: A name that inspires!

August 2006 was when this glorious cricketer made his debut in international cricket against Zimbabwe, at an ODI match in Harare, where Shakib scored 30 and got the wicket of Elton Chigumbura. He quickly established himself as one of the key players in the team, showcasing exceptional skills with both bat and ball.
Over the years, Shakib's performances continued to impress, and he soon became the top all-rounder in the world.
In 2009, he became the captain of Bangladesh after Mashrafe Mortaza faced repeated injuries during his initial term. Shakib's consistent performance and composure under stress proved beneficial for the team, as they won 22 out of 47 games under his leadership and even defeated England in the 2011 World Cup. Currently, he is the captain of Bangladesh Cricket team in Tests and T20Is.
Shakib's recent feat of scoring 7000 runs and taking 300 wickets in ODI cricket is a testament to his skills as a top-class all-rounder. During the match against Ireland, Shakib's contribution of 93 runs and four wickets led the team to a crucial victory and has further strengthened Shakib's position as one of the greatest all-rounders of all time!
This all-rounder holds the position of the highest wicket-taker in test cricket for Bangladesh with 231 wickets to his name. In T20 cricket, he is the only Bangladeshi bowler to take 128 wickets, which is the most wickets taken by any Bangladeshi bowler in this format . Shakib's exceptional performance in T20 cricket has also earned him a place in the elite group of cricketers who have achieved the milestone of 6000 runs, 400 wickets, and 50 catches in T20s.
Apart from his cricketing skills, Shakib's commitment to his education is equally admirable. Recently, he graduated from AIUB after completing the program over a period of 14 years. Undoubtedly, this goes on to exemplify his dedication which is truly inspirational.
Despite certain controversies, nothing stopped the Tiger from rising to success shortly after, mesmerizing fans across the globe with his magnificent charm within cricket!
Till the day, Shakib remains one of the most talented and successful cricketers from Bangladesh, and his journey is an inspiration for aspiring cricketers around the world. His dedication to the sport, hard work, consistency and perseverance continues to show that with the right mindset and determination, one can achieve anything they set their mind to.
