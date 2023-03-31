Bangladesh bat first, leg-spinner Rishad debuts

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain makes his debut in international cricket as Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final Twenty20 against Ireland at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.
Rishad becomes only the third leg-spinner to play in the T20 format for Bangladesh after Jubair Hossain and Aminul Islam Biplob.
Rishad came in place of Mehidy Hasan Miraz while left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam has been brought in in place of Mustafizur Rahman.
Bangladesh are already 2-0 up in the series and a win today, Friday, will seal a successive T20 series win for the Tigers.
Bangladesh had earlier clean swept World Champions England 3-0 at home earlier this month.
With the series already gone, the Irish team is playing for pride. They have made on change, dropping pacer Graham Hume for left-arm spinner Matt Humphreys.
Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), 5 Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Matthew Humphreys, Ben White