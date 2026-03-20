England cricket chiefs to front up to media over Ashes flop

English cricket chiefs Rob Key and Richard Gould will speak to the media at Lord''s on Monday regarding a post-Ashes review into the team''s series loss in Australia.

Key, the managing director of men''s cricket, will appear alongside England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Gould to discuss events on and off the field during a woeful 4-1 reverse over five Tests ''Down Under'' in 2025/26.

In addition to their poor on-field performance, concerns about the culture of an England squad led by Ben Stokes and coached by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum emerged during a break in Noosa, an Australian resort, where there were reports of excessive drinking by players.

This was followed by revelations that vice-captain Harry Brook had had an altercation with a nightclub bouncer on the pre-Ashes visit to New Zealand.