Afif, Rasooli half centuries bring easy win for Chattogram

Afif, who struck seven fours and a six, scored runs with a steady pace but Rasooli initially struggled as he scored just 19 from 25 balls. But the Afghan added 37 in the next eight balls to finish the match with a whirlwind.
Earlier in the day, Dhaka failed to put up a big score after winning the toss. Their openers Mizanur Rahman and Usman Ghani took a steady approach and formed a 60-run stand that took as many as 56 balls.
Usman improved his strike rate before getting out for 47 while Nasir Hossain and Ariful Haque had some late blitz with 30 and 29 from 22 and 18 balls respectively but that did not prove enough in the end.
With the win Chattogram now have four points from four games while Dhaka have two from three.