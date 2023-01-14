Afif, Rasooli half centuries bring easy win for Chattogram

Half centuries from Afif Hossain and Darwish Rasooli helped Chattogram Challegengers win comfortably by eight wickets against Dhaka Dominators in their Bangladesh Premier League match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Saturday.

Afif, the player of the match, who scored his first half century in BPL in three years, remained not out on 69 off 52 while Afghan batter Rasooli was on 56 off 33 as their side reached 159/2 in 17.4 overs.

Chattogram opener Al-Amin was bowled facing his first ball while his partner Usman Khan got out for 22 off 21 chasing Dhaka’s 158-6 but Afif and Rasooli added 103 runs off 62 balls to chase down the target.