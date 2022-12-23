Shakib again goes unsold at IPL

But none of the 10 franchises showed any interest to secure the services of the all-rounder for the 2023 edition of the IPL.
Earlier, Shakib also went unsold in the IPL mega auction which was held earlier this year in February.
Shakib could still get a team in the auction as all franchises have the option of recalling players to go under the hammer after the first round ends.
Other than Shakib, three other players from Bangladesh- Taskin Ahmed, Liton Das and Afif Hossain- are in the auction. All three have a base price of Rupees five million.
Pacer Mustafizur Rahman is the only Bangladeshi already set to appear in the next season of the IPL, as he was retained by his franchise Delhi Capitals.