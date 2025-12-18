Mustafizur elated to be part of KKR in IPL
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was ecstatic to be part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the first time in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career.
"Hello KKR fans. I am Mustafizur Rahman. I am very happy and excited to be a part of the KKR team. See you soon," Mustafizur said through a video message posted in KKR's social media handle.
KKR secured Mustafizur's services for a whopping INR 92 million, making him the highest-paid Bangladeshi player in IPL history at the mini auction, held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night.