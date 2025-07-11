Sri Lanka cruise to seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in T20I opener
Sri Lanka outclassed Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series on Thursday in Pallekele.
This big defeat followed a series of lean batting displays from the Bangladeshi batters. They failed to impress in the Tests, in ODIs, and now in the first T20I.
After winning the toss and opting to field, Sri Lanka’s bowlers kept the visitors in check despite a quick start.
Parvez Hossain Emon top-scored for Bangladesh with a brisk 38 off 22 balls, hitting five fours and a six. Mohammad Naim (32 not out) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (29 off 23) chipped in, but the Tigers lost wickets at regular intervals and couldn’t build a match-defining partnership.
Captain Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy failed to provide much-needed performance in this match. Litton scored only 6, while Towhid scored 10.
Litton fell prey to Jeffrey Vandersay while attempting a sweep off a googly.
Maheesh Theekshana claimed 2 for 37, while Dasun Shanaka and Jeffrey picked up a wicket apiece, helping restrict Bangladesh to 154 for 5.
In reply, Sri Lanka’s openers launched a comprehensive counterattack. Pathum Nissanka smashed 42 off just 16 deliveries, setting the tone with three sixes and five fours.
Kusal Mendis led the chase with a 73 off 51 balls before falling late in the innings. He scored five fours and three sixes.
Though Bangladesh managed to pick three wickets—one each for Mehidy, Saifuddin, and Rishad Hossain—the hosts remained comfortably ahead.
Avishka Fernando and captain Charith Asalanka ensured there were no late hiccups, taking Sri Lanka to 159 for 3 in 19 overs.