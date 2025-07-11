Sri Lanka cruise to seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in T20I opener

Sri Lanka outclassed Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series on Thursday in Pallekele.

This big defeat followed a series of lean batting displays from the Bangladeshi batters. They failed to impress in the Tests, in ODIs, and now in the first T20I.

After winning the toss and opting to field, Sri Lanka’s bowlers kept the visitors in check despite a quick start.

Parvez Hossain Emon top-scored for Bangladesh with a brisk 38 off 22 balls, hitting five fours and a six. Mohammad Naim (32 not out) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (29 off 23) chipped in, but the Tigers lost wickets at regular intervals and couldn’t build a match-defining partnership.

Captain Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy failed to provide much-needed performance in this match. Litton scored only 6, while Towhid scored 10.