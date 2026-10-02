ICC World Cup: India, Australia, Pakistan in same group; Bangladesh face England in first match

South Africa will play their first match in Group B against New Zealand in Cape Town on 9 October, a day after England play the opening match in the group against Bangladesh in Windhoek, Namibia.

England will meet two of their main rivals in the group in Gqeberha. They will play South Africa on 16 October and New Zealand on 23 October.

Also in Group B will be Sri Lanka and a qualifier.

Star India batsman Virat Kohli, 37, said in a televised interview at the launch in Cape Town that it would be his last World Cup.

He said that the intensity of a World Cup was like nothing else in cricket.

“To maintain that intensity for 10 games takes a lot out of you in foreign conditions. It’s the last World Cup I am going to play for India and my motivation is to leave everything out there,” said Kohli.