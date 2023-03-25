New Zealand’s Shipley tears through Sri Lanka in ODI thrashing

Henry Shipley tore through Sri Lanka’s batting line-up as New Zealand romped to a 198-run win in the first One-Day International (ODI) in Auckland on Saturday.

Playing just his fourth match for the Black Caps, tall seamer Shipley took 5-31 as the tourists were skittled for 76 at Eden Park, their lowest ODI score against New Zealand and their fifth-lowest ever.

Sri Lanka’s capitulation in 19.5 overs made it their second shortest innings.